Aaron’s Room: A mother’s grief after abortion

Aaron’s Room is a heartfelt and inspiring short film about a mother living with the silent ache of an aborted child. What begins as a playful, loving morning with her son, filled with birthday pancakes and rocket ship adventures, slowly dissolves into a dream, revealing a painful truth: Aaron was never born.

Through vivid imagination and emotional unraveling, the film captures the deep, often hidden sorrow many post-abortive mothers carry. Aaron’s voice, full of love and forgiveness, speaks from a place beyond memory, blurring the line between longing and loss. This is a powerful portrait of maternal love, regret, and the quiet hope of redemption.

June 14, 2025

Aaron's Room: A mother's grief after abortion

18:08

Latin Mass RISING: Hope, family & faith under Pope Leo XIV

49:50

Biometric TYRANNY: The new war on Faith and Freedom

6:59

Will Pope Leo XIV consecrate Russia? | Christopher Ferrara

13:54

The Uganda Martyrs: Faith can cost everything

43:17

Human TRAFFICKING in plain sight?! | Ireland’s surrogacy SCANDAL

16:53

Heartfelt plea to Pope Leo XIV: RESTORE the TRUTH!

12:41

Dejection to HOPE | What caused my delayed embrace of Pope Leo

41:35

U.K. BACKS DOWN on surrogacy ... for now

6:51

The Gaza GENOCIDE they don’t want you to see: Jason Jones

11:52

Holy See ambassador: The #1 thing Catholic fathers must do

3:54

Ottawa March for Life 2025: THOUSANDS rise for the unborn!

