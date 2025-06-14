Aaron’s Room: A mother’s grief after abortion

Aaron’s Room is a heartfelt and inspiring short film about a mother living with the silent ache of an aborted child. What begins as a playful, loving morning with her son, filled with birthday pancakes and rocket ship adventures, slowly dissolves into a dream, revealing a painful truth: Aaron was never born.

Through vivid imagination and emotional unraveling, the film captures the deep, often hidden sorrow many post-abortive mothers carry. Aaron’s voice, full of love and forgiveness, speaks from a place beyond memory, blurring the line between longing and loss. This is a powerful portrait of maternal love, regret, and the quiet hope of redemption.

