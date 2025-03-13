Abby Johnson calls out cowards | Stop compromising!
At the Bringing America Back to Life conference, Abby Johnson delivers a fiery rebuke of the pro-life movement’s failures, calling out weak leadership, moral cowardice, and compromises that have allowed abortion to persist. She exposes the truth about at-home chemical abortions, blasts the Church for refusing to confront sin, and demands that abortion be treated as murder — without exception. The fight for life is a spiritual war, and it’s time to stop playing nice. Will the pro-life movement rise to the challenge, or will it continue to fail the unborn?
March 13, 2025
