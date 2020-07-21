Podcast Image

Abby Johnson explains why she attends Latin Mass and receives Communion on the tongue

Tue Jul 21, 2020 - 2:56 pm EST

In This Episode

Johnson converted to Catholicism in 2013 but says she is 'troubled' by certain things happening in the Church and that a lack of reverence for the Eucharist is causing belief in the True Presence to decrease.

