Abby Johnson: I thought hell was ‘worth it’ for abortion

Abby Johnson delivers a chilling confession about her time at Planned Parenthood, admitting she once believed going to hell was “worth it” for her work in the abortion industry. She exposes how Planned Parenthood weaponized her Christian identity to deceive other believers into accepting abortion.

Abby and John-Henry Westen discuss how modern Christianity downplays hell, ignoring Christ’s warnings about sin, judgment, and repentance. This is a wake-up call: Hell is real, and the fear of it should drive us back to truth before it’s too late.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/abby-johnson-calls-out-cowards-stop-compromising/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten