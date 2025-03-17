Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Abby Johnson: I thought hell was ‘worth it’ for abortion

Abby Johnson delivers a chilling confession about her time at Planned Parenthood, admitting she once believed going to hell was “worth it” for her work in the abortion industry. She exposes how Planned Parenthood weaponized her Christian identity to deceive other believers into accepting abortion.

Abby and John-Henry Westen discuss how modern Christianity downplays hell, ignoring Christ’s warnings about sin, judgment, and repentance. This is a wake-up call: Hell is real, and the fear of it should drive us back to truth before it’s too late.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/abby-johnson-calls-out-cowards-stop-compromising/

March 17, 2025

