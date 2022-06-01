Abortion in Iran: Middle Eastern filmmaker goes inside the battle for life in his country
In this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon is joined by Mohammad Hassan Sadeghzadeh, a pro-life activist and documentary filmmaker, to discuss his efforts to protect the unborn in Iran.
The Van Maren ShowJune 1, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
