Abortion supporters admit they're motivated by Satan and that the battle for life is 'spiritual'

LifeSiteNews Canadian correspondent Kennedy Hall and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen brave a large crowd of pro-abortion counterprotesters, and even interview some of them, at the 2022 March for Life in Ottawa.

LSNTVMay 13, 2022

