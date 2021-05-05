Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Abortion survivor shares story of forgiveness and hope toward her birth mom

Wed May 5, 2021 - 4:30 pm EST

In This Episode

Pro-life public speaker Claire Culwell describes how she survived being aborted, and calls on all pro-lifers to stand for truth and be a strong voice for the unborn and their mothers.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL