Abortion-tainted mandatory COVID vaccine would be the beginning “of the Apocalypse” : Bishop Schneider

Last week Bishop Athanasius Schneider laid out an ‘apocalypse’ scenario regarding forced global vaccines derived from aborted babies. Bishop Schneider told LifeSite should there be a mandatory global vaccine for coronavirus derived from cell lines from aborted babies, “then we will enter into the time of the Apocalypse.”
Join me as I unpack Bishop Schneider’s statement and how we could be called to martyrdom if a COVID vaccine is made mandatory.
