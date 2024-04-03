Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Abortion victim photography can help convince 'moderates' to become pro-life
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with Trevor Polo, strategist for Protect Life Michigan (PLM), to discuss the results of a new PLM report (in conjunction with Created Equal) on the effectiveness of abortion victim photography, how the pro-life movement should respond to various post-Roe challenges, and more.
April 3, 2024
Comments