Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Abortion victim photography can help convince 'moderates' to become pro-life

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

See More

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with Trevor Polo, strategist for Protect Life Michigan (PLM), to discuss the results of a new PLM report (in conjunction with Created Equal) on the effectiveness of abortion victim photography, how the pro-life movement should respond to various post-Roe challenges, and more.

April 3, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Abortion victim photography can help convince 'moderates' to become pro-life

Recent Videos

Father living with sorrow over not being able to see or help gender-confused son

Recent Videos

Here's what Canadians need to know about Trudeau's proposed Online Harms Act

Recent Videos

Woke ideology in retreat after Ireland's major pro-family victory in double referendum?

Recent Videos

How the collapse of 'cultural Christianity' led to the dominance of LGBT ideology

Recent Videos

How a few provincial leaders caused the transgender debate to erupt across Canada

Recent Videos

There is still much hope for the pro-life movement despite some recent failures

Recent Videos

Leftists are trying to find 'transgenders' in history to legitimize their cultural revolution

Recent Videos

Tearing down statues of historical figures is clear evidence of civilizational decline

Recent Videos

Violence in pornography could be fueling transgenderism among girls: here's why

Recent Videos

How YouTube influencers like MrBeast are normalizing transgenderism for an entire generation

Recent Videos

Abortion victim photography may be the pro-life movement's answer to a string of defeats

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...