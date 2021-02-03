Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Abortionists are spiritually blind to the evil they are doing: top pro-life speaker

Wed Feb 3, 2021 - 5:09 pm EST

In This Episode

This week, Jonathon interviews international pro-life speaker and co-founder of the Canadian Center for Bioethics Reform, Stephanie Gray Connors. The two discussed her decades-long involvement in the pro-life movement, her speaking experiences, and much, much more.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL