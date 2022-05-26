You're invited!
Abp. Cordileone should've banned Pelosi from Communion ten years earlier

John-Henry, Liz, and Father Altman discuss Abp. Cordileone banning Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion, the globalist machinations of the World Economic Forum and World Health Organization, and the latest news about the monkeypox virus.

May 26, 2022

Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.

