Abp. Viganò confirms Ratzinger's former secretary for 19 years was homosexual
John-Henry digs into the questions surrounding Bishop Josef Clemens, former secretary of then Cardinal Ratzinger at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, specifically his handling of a monastery sex abuse investigation and his suspected homosexuality.
The John-Henry Westen ShowMay 27, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Abp. Viganò confirms Ratzinger's former secretary for 19 years was homosexual
-
Retired literary professor unpacks Russian history, explains current events in light of Fatima prophecy
-
This Gen Z college student turned to God during COVID lockdowns
-
-
Pope Francis antagonizes orthodox Catholics in answers to Fr. James Martin's pro-LGBT questions