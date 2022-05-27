You're invited!
Abp. Viganò confirms Ratzinger's former secretary for 19 years was homosexual

John-Henry digs into the questions surrounding Bishop Josef Clemens, former secretary of then Cardinal Ratzinger at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, specifically his handling of a monastery sex abuse investigation and his suspected homosexuality.

May 27, 2022

