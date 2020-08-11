Abp. Viganò reprimands Vatican for closing seminary over Communion on the tongue
Tue Aug 11, 2020 - 9:33 pm EST
The Vatican's Congregation for Clergy has announced the upcoming closure of Argentina's only orthodox Catholic seminary because the rector and other priests associated with it would not refuse seminarians and other Faithful Catholics Communion kneeling and on the tongue. Archbishop Viganò has called the move a 'declaration of war.'
