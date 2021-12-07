WATCH: Fired for Freedom: Doctors, nurses, and attorneys expose civil rights abuses
LSNTV

Abp. Viganò: Scientists, physicians must join in to fight COVID control of humanity

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has urged medics and attorneys fighting COVID mandates to join an anti-globalist alliance to oppose the worldwide imposition of a ‘Chinese totalitarian model’ of government. Viganò made his comments during the recent Fired For Freedom conference hosted by LifeSiteNews and the Truth for Health Foundation.

LSNTVDecember 7, 2021

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More