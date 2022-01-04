LSNTV

Abp. Viganò: Traditionis Custodes contains ‘gross canonical errors,' is 'illegitimate and invalid'

In a recently recorded address, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò described the new restrictions of the Traditional Latin Mass as a “cruel and ruthless war against the most docile and faithful part of the Church.”

