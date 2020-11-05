Abp. Viganò warns about ‘children of darkness’ influencing US election fraud

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 11.05.2020. Today, Mother Miriam shares Archbishop Viganò’s recent letter warning against the election fraud in the US and imploring Americans to pray. Mother also speaks about the election in general.

