Abp. Viganò’s new letter warns of ‘Great Reset’ plot to ‘subdue humanity,’ destroy freedom

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 11.01.2020. Today, Mother Miriam reads Archbishop Viganò’s latest letter to President Trump warning him of the ‘Great Reset.’ If you don’t know what the ‘Great Reset’ is, you NEED to watch this episode to learn more. The ‘Great Reset’ threatens all of our freedoms.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Never miss a show! Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live email updates here.