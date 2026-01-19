Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Abuse of council for DECADES? | HIDDEN AGENDA REVEALED

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Bishop Athanasius Schneider provides a crucial framework for understanding the Second Vatican Council and the crisis that followed. He clarifies that Vatican II was, by the admission of Popes John XXIII and Paul VI, a pastoral council — not a dogmatic one — whose aim was to explain the faith to the modern world, not to propose new doctrines.

However, Bishop Schneider warns that in the decades since, enemies of the Church have used the Council as a “pretext” and a “mask” to hide a liberal, modernist agenda. They have overstated its authority, isolating it from the preceding 20 councils to justify transforming the Church into a human organization adapted to the “fashions of the world.”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-schneiders-warning-novus-ordo-cannot-continue-as-is/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 19, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
6:19

Abuse of council for DECADES? | HIDDEN AGENDA REVEALED

Recent Videos
3:38

Bishop Schneider’s PLEA to Pope Leo | 5 things the Church needs NOW

Recent Videos
4:55

Why Bishop Schneider says women should NOT serve at Mass

Recent Videos
5:09

Why did Pope Leo SILENCE the TRUTH!? Senior Vatican official DISMISSED

Recent Videos
4:19

Latin Mass PERSECUTION: Catholics must speak the TRUTH | Mother Miriam

Recent Videos
5:18

'Francis wanted to create a NEW CHURCH!?" Synodality is NOT Catholic

Recent Videos
3:55

EXPOSING the modern church AGENDA: Truth is being REPLACED!?

Recent Videos
2:24

Vatican insider REVEALS CRISIS in the Church: Synodality EXPOSED

Recent Videos
3:09

Exorcists WARNING: Satanic idol Pachamama is tip of the iceberg

Recent Videos
2:39

Why the SILENCE from Cardinal Burke on Pope Leo!?

Recent Videos
5:11

APOSTASY in the VATICAN: The Third Fatima Secret TODAY

Recent Videos
4:52

Biggest PROBLEM in the Church: Fr. Altman Reveals TRUTH!

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...