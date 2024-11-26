Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Accusations of arson: the planned parenthood fire investigation

Jenny Hay explains how Planned Parenthood had both the motive and opportunity for the arson at their facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, raising critical questions about the case. Meanwhile, Hay recounts how Mark Reno was wrongly suspected of the crime despite clear evidence to the contrary. The investigation, which included surveillance and questioning at local pro-life events, highlights the biases against pro-lifers by those in positions of authority.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/journalist-exposes-fbis-miscarriage-of-justice-that-led-to-death-of-jailed-pro-lifer/

November 26, 2024

