Advent: A time of penance and simplicity
Join Lisa and Rebekah for this episode with mom & podcaster Angela Erickson. The three women discuss Advent and how to keep things during this busy season simple, yet special.
Ladies of LifeSiteDecember 17, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events.
We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.
Get episodes via email