Ladies of LifeSite
43:34

Advent: A time of penance and simplicity

Join Lisa and Rebekah for this episode with mom & podcaster Angela Erickson. The three women discuss Advent and how to keep things during this busy season simple, yet special.

Ladies of LifeSiteDecember 17, 2021

Ladies of LifeSite

About the Show

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

