Advent season is a time of penance and of anticipation
In today's episode, Mother Miriam shares reflections as Catholics enter the Advent season, which is a time of penance, giving up attachments to things and waiting for the coming of the Lord.
Mother Miriam LiveNovember 30, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
Christ is the fullfillment of the covenant that God made with Abraham
-
-
Elected officials' primary duty is to safeguard the inalienable right of every innocent human person
-