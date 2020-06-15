Advice from Bishop Schneider on how to make the most of these difficult times

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show re-aired on 6.15.2020. In today’s episode, Mother reads advice from Bishop Athanasius Schneider on how Catholic families can grow in their faith during this difficult time.

View Bishop Schneider’s full talk, head to the Rome Life Forum talks here.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live here.