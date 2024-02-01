Africa Life Forum: Exposing the Harm of the LGBT Agenda

At the Africa Life Forum, John-Henry Westen exposed the false promises of the LGBT agenda, revealing the physical and spiritual harm that the LGBT agenda sells to those who suffer from same-sex attraction. John-Henry Westen cut through the lies of mainstream propaganda, which says that pro-life and pro-family advocates are hateful and intolerant. This is a total lie, as John-Henry Westen said simply, “I’m willing and ready to speak for you because I love you.”

Watch John-Henry Weston’s full speech from the Africa Life Forum here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/african-leaders-reject-bidens-anti-family-neo-colonialism-africa-life-forum

