Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Africa Life Forum: Exposing the Harm of the LGBT Agenda

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

At the Africa Life Forum, John-Henry Westen exposed the false promises of the LGBT agenda, revealing the physical and spiritual harm that the LGBT agenda sells to those who suffer from same-sex attraction. John-Henry Westen cut through the lies of mainstream propaganda, which says that pro-life and pro-family advocates are hateful and intolerant. This is a total lie, as John-Henry Westen said simply, “I’m willing and ready to speak for you because I love you.”

Watch John-Henry Weston’s full speech from the Africa Life Forum here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/african-leaders-reject-bidens-anti-family-neo-colonialism-africa-life-forum

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 1, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Africa Life Forum: Exposing the Harm of the LGBT Agenda

Recent Videos
4:08

The father's role comes from GOD

Recent Videos
3:14

Faith lives in the HEARTS of the PEOPLE

Recent Videos
4:03

Drew Mason: 'One of the greatest scripture scholars of all time ... is SATAN.'

Recent Videos
3:26

Parents get this WRONG about their children

Recent Videos
4:07

President Trump receives Vivek Ramaswamy's endorsement to champion life, faith & family

Recent Videos
5:06

"This CANNOT happen again." Pope Francis' time of confusion will end

Recent Videos
3:19

The hilarious truth of exposing the abortion agenda

Recent Videos
4:43

WOW: Comedian goes ALL-IN with pro-life comedy!

Recent Videos
5:58

CLIP: Bishop Strickland on Pope Francis using 'sleight of hand' to undermine Catholic teaching

Recent Videos
5:36

POWERFUL: Bishops REJECT Pope Francis' latest document about blessing same-sex 'couples'

Recent Videos
3:50

COINCIDENCE? Lightning STRIKES keys of St. Peter!

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...