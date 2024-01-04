Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

African archbishop describes resistance to LGBT tyranny from the West

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Archbishop Isaac Amani, bishop of the Diocese of Arusha in Tanzania, relates how the African continent has successfully resisted pressure from western nations to accept the tyrannical LGBT agenda. Archbishop Amani contends that Africa’s unique resilience to the LGBT agenda stems from the peoples’ grassroots adherence to traditional family values and shared Christian faith. Small Christian communities enjoy the support from their local African bishops, empowering the faithful even more fully to adhere to traditional Catholic teaching. John-Henry Westen’s exclusive interview with Archbishop Amani is a powerful witness to the time-tested truths of the Gospel — and shows the African peoples’ resistance to the tyrannical LGBT agenda sweeping across the world.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 4, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
25:02

African archbishop describes resistance to LGBT tyranny from the West

Recent Videos
20:26

‘End of times’ Catholic prophecies call us to prepare

Recent Videos
21:57

DISCOVER: A miracle seen by millions & witness the power of prayer

Recent Videos
23:26

Resisting communism, freemasonry, and globalist disorientation

Recent Videos
20:47

Cancelled priests & the time for courage

Recent Videos
36:37

African bishops united on supporting traditional families

Recent Videos
34:05

How to live with hope in God through secure financial investments | Drew Mason

Recent Videos
18:52

An open letter to PM Benjamin Netanyahu and all Jewish people on the way to peace

Recent Videos
20:10

HOT MIC: Vatican using 'mafia' tactics to stop public support of Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
1:06:24

'Tridentine spirituality' will save the world

Recent Videos
28:33

Bishop Strickland & Fr. James Altman - Hundreds rally outside USCCB assembly

Recent Videos
18:42

Move over 50 Cent & Run-D.M.C., Álvaro Vega can top your rhyme

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...