African leaders reject Biden's anti-family neo-colonialism: Africa Life Forum

On December 13, 2023, LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen joined Africa Life Forum — a gathering of leading pro-life, pro-family experts on the continent to address the growing challenges from President Biden in the areas of faith, life, and family. Westen sounds the alarm over the crisis facing the western world: studies suggest that 1 in 4 high school students now identify as LGBT. The time has come to unite against President Biden’s agenda and the globalist LGBT syndicate working to supplant traditional values across the world. Watch now and join the ranks of those who reject the culture of death and seek to restore all things in Christ.

Reposted with permission from Capuchin TV.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten