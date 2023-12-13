Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

African leaders reject Biden's anti-family neo-colonialism: Africa Life Forum

The John-Henry Westen Show

On December 13, 2023, LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen joined Africa Life Forum — a gathering of leading pro-life, pro-family experts on the continent to address the growing challenges from President Biden in the areas of faith, life, and family. Westen sounds the alarm over the crisis facing the western world: studies suggest that 1 in 4 high school students now identify as LGBT. The time has come to unite against President Biden’s agenda and the globalist LGBT syndicate working to supplant traditional values across the world. Watch now and join the ranks of those who reject the culture of death and seek to restore all things in Christ.

Reposted with permission from Capuchin TV.

January 9, 2024

African leaders reject Biden's anti-family neo-colonialism: Africa Life Forum

