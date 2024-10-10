After 25 years of marriage I regretted saying 'yes' but after 30 knew it was the greatest blessing

In Part 2 of a two-part interview with John-Henry Westen, traditional Catholic mother Tricia Nolan continues sharing her journey of overcoming serious marital struggles, discusses the importance of putting Christ at the center of one’s marriage, fasting, and more.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten