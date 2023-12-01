Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis targets Cardinal Burke after deposing Bishop Strickland

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

After canceling Bishop Joseph Strickland, Pope Francis has now deprived Cardinal Raymond Burke of his Vatican apartment and stipend, sending an unmistakable message to bishops everywhere: support Pope Francis’ progressive agenda to revolutionize the Catholic Church or be officially canceled. Pope Francis is revealing his heavy hand, demonstrating that opportunities for dialogue with faithful and traditional Catholics — the Catholics who are truly marginalized by this pontificate — is off the table. Pope Francis’ missteps have not gone unnoticed even by world leaders, including Javier Milei — President-Elect of Pope Francis’ native country of Argentina — who has blasted Pope Francis’ progressive ideology. The list of Pope Francis’ “enemies” continues to grow.

December 1, 2023

