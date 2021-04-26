Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

After mystical experience, priest announces Communion only on the tongue and kneeling

Mon Apr 26, 2021 - 4:20 pm EST

In This Episode

Fr. Fredy Leonardo Herrera Fuentes in Bogotá, Colombia, told parishioners that 'from this moment in our parish, it’s only going to be possible to receive Holy Communion on the tongue and kneeling down.'

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL