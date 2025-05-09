Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

After the conclave: Will orthodoxy prevail?

With the white smoke risen and Pope Leo XIV now reigning, John-Henry Westen and Fr. Charles Murr reflect on the process and what the election means for the future of the Church. They examine the dangers of a so-called “moderate” pontificate — one that continues the confusion of the past 12 years under the guise of calm. Fr. Murr warns of the deepening de facto schism within the Church and calls for bold, unambiguous leadership grounded in orthodoxy. As the faithful look to the new pope, Westen and Murr urge Catholics to stay rooted in truth, fight for clarity, and entrust the future of the Church to the Blessed Virgin Mary. The road ahead may be narrow — but fidelity must be unwavering.

May 9, 2025

