Agenda 2030 - The real motivation of elites promoting mass migration

In a new interview, Finnish professor and public policy expert Mikko Paunio breaks down the implications of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda’s recent endorsement of mass ‘irregular migration,’ why the globalists are pushing this policy in the West, and what they hope to achieve. 

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/finnish-professor-exposes-the-real-motivation-of-elites-promoting-mass-migration/

October 11, 2024

Agenda 2030 - The real motivation of elites promoting mass migration

