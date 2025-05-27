AI lies & the collapse of the family | Warning from Mother Miriam

Mother Miriam sounds the alarm on fake AI-generated papal messages falsely attributed to “Pope Leo XIV,” urging Catholics not to be deceived by spiritual counterfeits online. In this powerful episode, she exposes the growing confusion in the digital age and calls the faithful back to trusted Catholic sources and timeless truths.

Shifting to the heart of the crisis, Mother Miriam offers a passionate defense of the family, urging parents to reclaim their God-given vocations as protectors, teachers, and witnesses of virtue. She highlights the roles of fathers and mothers, the need for modesty and purity in raising children, and the spiritual dangers of compromise. With clear, practical guidance, she also answers listener questions about church attire, apologetics, and isolation in modern parishes — reminding all believers to remain faithful, fearless, and rooted in Christ.

