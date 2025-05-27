Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

AI lies & the collapse of the family | Warning from Mother Miriam

The Mother Miriam Show

The Mother Miriam Show

See More

Mother Miriam sounds the alarm on fake AI-generated papal messages falsely attributed to “Pope Leo XIV,” urging Catholics not to be deceived by spiritual counterfeits online. In this powerful episode, she exposes the growing confusion in the digital age and calls the faithful back to trusted Catholic sources and timeless truths.

Shifting to the heart of the crisis, Mother Miriam offers a passionate defense of the family, urging parents to reclaim their God-given vocations as protectors, teachers, and witnesses of virtue. She highlights the roles of fathers and mothers, the need for modesty and purity in raising children, and the spiritual dangers of compromise. With clear, practical guidance, she also answers listener questions about church attire, apologetics, and isolation in modern parishes — reminding all believers to remain faithful, fearless, and rooted in Christ.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 27, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

AI lies & the collapse of the family | Warning from Mother Miriam

Recent Videos
46:34

Why fathers matter: God's perfect design | Mother Miriam

Recent Videos
45:11

Fathers, mothers & the faith: rebuilding Catholic family life

Recent Videos
49:23

Judaism to the Eucharist: Easter FULFILLS the Jewish Passover

Recent Videos
47:26

The priest who suffered for McCarrick’s victims - amid Church silence

Recent Videos
49:20

RECLAIM Holy Week: Return to the Cross | Mother Miriam

Recent Videos
50:05

Apocalypse panic WON'T save you | Mother Miriam

Recent Videos
49:48

The FINAL BATTLE before the Resurrection: Passiontide

Recent Videos
49:10

When you fail at Lent: Don’t quit - start small

Recent Videos
48:59

Catholic nun answers atheist arguments

Recent Videos
49:26

Defending faith in a fallen world | Mother Miriam

Recent Videos
48:56

Gossip is spiritual murder – The sin too many Catholics ignore

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...