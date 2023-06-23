Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

ALERT: 'Imposter' Sister Lucy of Fatima Moving Closer to Sainthood by Pope Francis!

ALERT: ‘Imposter’ Sister Lucy of Fatima Moving Closer to Sainthood by Pope Francis! A new compilation of forensic analysis and anecdotal evidence now being exposed suggests that the original Sr. Lucy of Fatima was replaced by a double — that is to say an imposter — by the Shadow Church.

Watch the whole show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/new-forensic-files-expose-fake-sr-lucy-of-fatima/

Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fatima-seer-sr-lucia-named-venerable-but-controversy-over-identity-remains/

June 23, 2023

ALERT: 'Imposter' Sister Lucy of Fatima Moving Closer to Sainthood by Pope Francis!

