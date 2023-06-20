ALERT: United Arab Emirates buying Russian gold!
The John-Henry Westen ShowSee More
Russia has sold 75 tons of physical gold to the United Arab Emirates, stripping power away from the world reserve currency — the United States dollar — into the hands of anti-American dictators. Drew Mason, Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, alerts LifeSite viewers to how the world is divesting from the US dollar into physical precious metals, supporting anti-American interests in Russia and the United Arab Emirates, and what these moves eventually mean for purchasing everyday goods and services in a rapidly impoverished Free World.
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-roundSHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
LIFESITE IS COMBATING ‘PRIDE MONTH’ THROUGHOUT JUNE! EMPOWER LIFESITE NOW WITH A GENEROUS DONATION: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
June 20, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
HIGHLIGHTS: Watch LifeSite's powerful Catholic witness against the LA Dodgers & 'Pride Night'
EXCLUSIVE: FULL INTERVIEW with Archbishop Cordileone, Condemning today's anti-Catholic bigotry
Comments