Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

ALERT: United Arab Emirates buying Russian gold!

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Russia has sold 75 tons of physical gold to the United Arab Emirates, stripping power away from the world reserve currency — the United States dollar — into the hands of anti-American dictators. Drew Mason, Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, alerts LifeSite viewers to how the world is divesting from the US dollar into physical precious metals, supporting anti-American interests in Russia and the United Arab Emirates, and what these moves eventually mean for purchasing everyday goods and services in a rapidly impoverished Free World.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-roundSHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

LIFESITE IS COMBATING ‘PRIDE MONTH’ THROUGHOUT JUNE! EMPOWER LIFESITE NOW WITH A GENEROUS DONATION: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 20, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

ALERT: United Arab Emirates buying Russian gold!

Recent Videos
0:42:04

HIGHLIGHTS: Watch LifeSite's powerful Catholic witness against the LA Dodgers & 'Pride Night'

Recent Videos
0:28:09

EXCLUSIVE: FULL INTERVIEW with Archbishop Cordileone, Condemning today's anti-Catholic bigotry

Recent Videos
0:46:29

CRISIS: Souls led astray under Pope Francis | Eric Sammons

Recent Videos
0:40:47

Converting to Catholicism in the time of Pope Francis | Timothy Flanders

Recent Videos
0:03:19

CLIP: Archbishop Cordileone BLESSES LifeSite Ahead of Dodger Protest!

Recent Videos
1:03:58

EXPOSED: Trump indictment hiding TRUTH about Hunter Biden laptop

Recent Videos
0:29:05

HUGE: Catholics rally to protest LGBT PRIDE at Dodger Stadium

Recent Videos
0:29:29

'Prosperity Gospel' - False promises, false teaching for the Culture Of Life

Recent Videos
0:47:18

Redemption | Eric Tafoya from murderer to Catholic convert PART 2

Recent Videos
0:51:46

Redemption | Eric Tafoya from murderer to Catholic convert PART 1

Recent Videos
0:32:30

Ex-gay man preaches Christ AGAINST pro-LGBT law

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...