John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Alexander Tschugguel offered up COVID-19 sufferings for Pope Francis

Tue Apr 7, 2020 - 2:03 pm EST

Alexander Tschugguel, the young man from Austria who threw the Pachamama idol into the Tiber, recently fell ill with the coronavirus. He explains that he offered up his sufferings for Pope Francis. He also said that the virus is being used by globalists to restrict our freedoms.

