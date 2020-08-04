Alexander Tschugguel discusses Catholic history of Austria, receiving Communion on tongue
Tue Aug 4, 2020 - 3:23 pm EST
In This Episode
Alexander Tschugguel shares stories of Catholic leaders in Austria and Europe and how they defended the Catholic faith. He praises the famous House of Habsburg and also reveals the reason he only receives Holy Communion on the tongue.
