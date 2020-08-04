Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Alexander Tschugguel discusses Catholic history of Austria, receiving Communion on tongue

Tue Aug 4, 2020 - 3:23 pm EST

In This Episode

Alexander Tschugguel shares stories of Catholic leaders in Austria and Europe and how they defended the Catholic faith. He praises the famous House of Habsburg and also reveals the reason he only receives Holy Communion on the tongue.

