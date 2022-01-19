LAST CALL
Mother Miriam Live

Alice von Hildebrand used her great intellectual gifts to serve the Church

After more than a week off, Mother Miriam is back to commemorate Alice von Hildebrand, a Catholic philosopher and theologian who passed away this month at age 98.

Mother Miriam LiveJanuary 19, 2022

Mother Miriam Live

About the Show

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

