All glory to God: The fascinating life & faith of boxing champion Tyson Fury

Many individuals have stood tall in professional sports, but few have managed the spotlight as uniquely as the current undefeated boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Known for his punishing blows and skill in delivering them, the British fighter repeatedly credits his victories to his faith in Jesus Christ: “I give Him the glory, He gives me the victory,” says Fury.

Tune in now as John-Henry Westen discusses with LifeSiteNews Editorial Director Paul Smeaton the fascinating life and career of Tyson Fury. Discover now Fury’s public witness to Christ and the obstacles he has overcome to live as a champion in and out of the ring, in both boxing and faith.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://giveusd.lifesitenews.com

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com