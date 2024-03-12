Alleged Abuser Fr. Marko Rupnik Enjoys Pope Francis' Special Protection

“Fr. Marko [Rupnik] slowly and gently infiltrated my psychological and spiritual world,” 1 of the 21 alleged victims claimed against Fr. Marko Rupnik. Fr. Rupnik’s art has become infamous, with many making a close connection between Rupnik’s art and his alleged abuse. LifeSiteNews’ Michael Haynes reports that Pope Francis has since been accused of intervening on Fr. Rupnik’s behalf despite a 150-page report compiled by the Jesuits that thoroughly documents the alleged abuse perpetrated by Fr. Rupnik. Pope Francis has even invited Fr. Rupnik for speeches — and intervened within hours of an excommunication involving Fr. Rupnik. Pope Francis continues protecting Fr. Rupnik in ways that scandalize faithful Catholics across the world.

Read more about the fallout concerning the alleged abuser Fr. Marko Rupnik: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/dcs-john-paul-ii-shrine-still-considering-future-of-rupnik-images/

