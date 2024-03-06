Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Alleged Message From Heaven: ‘You Have Allowed the Usurper to Sit on the Chair of My Peter'

The newly released message from the Mission of Divine Mercy, allegedly received from God, speaks of great hope as God promises the faithful that His “voice is about to thunder,” He says that He is giving His unfaithful priests and bishops just one more hour to turn to him before He casts them aside. But most interestingly there is a message to the bishops about Pope Francis. The message says, “And you have allowed the usurper to sit on the chair of My Peter — He who is carrying out the Great Treason that will leave My Church desolate.”

March 6, 2024

