Alleged New Message From Heaven - God Reveals: 'Soon I Will ACT.'
Part 3 of God’s newly revealed message from Heaven to the world has been officially released by the Mission of Divine Mercy, a message they kept secret until now due to censorship by the local bishop in Texas. In God’s newly revealed message, faithful Catholics are reminded to keep faith, persevere in persecution, and find greater love and devotion toward the Blessed Sacrament — the Holy Eucharist. “My Jesus is the Perfect Obedience,” God says in His new message. God also warns of “impostor” missions. God warns that “This is why NOW you need MY LIGHT in order to not be deceived. In order to fight. In order to protect My sheep.”
March 13, 2024
