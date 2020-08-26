Podcast Image

Allie Beth Stuckey: the toxic lie of ‘self-love’ on social media is making teens miserable

Wed Aug 26, 2020 - 5:19 pm EST

Christian conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey argues that social media is making too many teenager narcissistic and self-centered. Parents need to do a better job limiting their children's use of technology. "We are incomplete people in need of faith, in need of something bigger than us, and in need of purpose."

