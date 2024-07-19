AMAZING: How Father Altman Got President Trump the Statue of Saint Michael
In an exclusive interview with LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen, independent Hollywood producer, philanthropist and former NBC war correspondent Oscar Delgado shares the compelling story of the role he played in Father James Altman’s delivering of a Saint Michael the Archangel statue to President Donald Trump.
While an excellent and inspiring sequence of events in itself, the statue, which ended up not only on Trump’s desk but also later at his bedside, seems even more providential considering the recent attempt on the former president’s life.
Tune in for this special program.
July 19, 2024
