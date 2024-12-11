America has REJECTED Kamala Harris, but the Fight Isn’t Over

The American people have spoken, rejecting Kamala Harris and her agenda while pushing back against abortion and the looming threat of WWIII. But the battle isn’t over. While Donald Trump’s leadership has seen significant support, key issues like his stance on abortion, IVF, and other moral concerns remain unresolved. Join us as we discuss the victories, the challenges ahead, and the need to hold all leaders accountable in the pursuit of a just and moral society.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW NOW: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/brink-of-global-war-and-chastisement-foretold-by-our-lady/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten