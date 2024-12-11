Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

America has REJECTED Kamala Harris, but the Fight Isn’t Over

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The American people have spoken, rejecting Kamala Harris and her agenda while pushing back against abortion and the looming threat of WWIII. But the battle isn’t over. While Donald Trump’s leadership has seen significant support, key issues like his stance on abortion, IVF, and other moral concerns remain unresolved. Join us as we discuss the victories, the challenges ahead, and the need to hold all leaders accountable in the pursuit of a just and moral society.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW NOW: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/brink-of-global-war-and-chastisement-foretold-by-our-lady/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 11, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

America has REJECTED Kamala Harris, but the Fight Isn’t Over

Recent Videos
3:36

WWIII on the brink: Ukraine, Russia, and the globalist agenda

Recent Videos
2:31

Redemptive suffering: Bringing loved ones closer to Christ

Recent Videos
1:10

Why God made us | The difference between men and women

Recent Videos
2:47

Praying for the Lost: Lessons from the Saints

Recent Videos
3:06

The beauty of head coverings at the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
3:54

The Tragic Case of Mark Reno: Wrongful Accusation?

Recent Videos
5:29

Government Overreach and the China Surveillance Model | Insights from Reggie Littlejohn

Recent Videos
2:37

Accusations of arson: the planned parenthood fire investigation

Recent Videos
4:47

Bishop Strickland is INSPIRING faithful Catholics around the world

Recent Videos
3:54

Why kids belong at Mass

Recent Videos
3:16

Bishop Strickland prays for truth and leadership | A call for faith and humility

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...