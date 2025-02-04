Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

America, the world is watching — be proudly pro-life!

As the world watches, America has a pivotal opportunity to defend life. There is a global impact for the pro-life movement, the unwavering moral case for protecting life from conception, and powerful testimonies from women affected by abortion. With faith, perseverance, and the passion of young activists, the fight for truth and life continues. Will America rise to the occasion?

February 4, 2025

