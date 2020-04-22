Podcast Image

America’s abortion plague won’t end if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Wed Apr 22, 2020 - 4:54 pm EST

Abortion has been a controversial topic for decades, but how much do you really know about the history of abortion?  

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show Marvin Olasky, editor-in-chief of WORLD magazine and author of pro-life books, joins Jonathon to discuss the true history of the pro-life movement and what it can teach us about winning the culture war.  

Olasky points to the long history of abortion before Roe v. Wade to highlight the fact that fighting abortion on a strictly legal front will only get us so far since it is truly a cultural issue.

