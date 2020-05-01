Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

An interview with The Chosen’s ‘Jesus’ actor - a devout Catholic

Fri May 1, 2020 - 3:30 pm EST

Jonathan Roumie has portrayed Christ on a number of occasions. This time, he depicts Our Lord in the hit TV series, “The Chosen.” Listen as Jonathan explains how the eucharist and Our Lady helps him on set.

