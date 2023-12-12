An Open Message to Kate Cox from a Father who Lost His Child to Trisomy 18

Kate Cox has received international attention in her effort to abort her child diagnosed with Trisomy 18. Now, Irishman Tim Jackon is reaching out with an open and heartfelt plea to Kate Cox, urging Cox to think twice about aborting her child. “I know how difficult it can be to contemplate the fact that your child might not live.” Jackson’s son made it to 37 weeks of development before passing away. “His name was John-Michael.”

