Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
LSNTV

An unborn baby sings from the womb: LifeSite's official 'Dear Mom' music video

LSNTV is proud to present its first music video production: "Dear Mom!" Originally written and composed by LSN donor Paul Lubanski, "Dear Mom" is a letter from an unborn daughter to her mother, pleading with her not to go through with an abortion.

LSNTVJanuary 11, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More