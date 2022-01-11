An unborn baby sings from the womb: LifeSite's official 'Dear Mom' music video
LSNTV is proud to present its first music video production: "Dear Mom!" Originally written and composed by LSN donor Paul Lubanski, "Dear Mom" is a letter from an unborn daughter to her mother, pleading with her not to go through with an abortion.
LSNTVJanuary 11, 2022
