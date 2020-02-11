Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Analyzing the de facto schism in the Catholic Church in Germany

Tue Feb 11, 2020 - 4:43 pm EST

In This Episode

Martin Bürger is a German Catholic journalist who has the inside scoop on what's going on in the Church in Germany. He joins John-Henry to discuss the schism forming there, which is thanks in large part to Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the head of the German Bishops Conference.

