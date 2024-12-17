Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Ancient Catholic prophecies warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

There are several ancient Catholic prophecies and warnings from saints, mystics, and approved apparitions that foretell a time of great crisis within the Church. They highlight betrayal by Church leaders, even by a pope, and warn of schism, apostasy, and diabolical infiltration into the Church. Tonight, John-Henry Westen shares his list of the 10 most relevant prophecies on these urgent matters. Please consider supporting LifeSiteNews with a donation if you appreciate shows like this one: give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH24_jhwshow_1217 

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 17, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Ancient Catholic prophecies warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church

Recent Videos
24:11

Bitcoin blows past $100k since Trump's election. Here's what to know

Recent Videos
35:50

Catholic school principal FIRED for being 'too traditional'?

Recent Videos
22:12

Brink of global war — and chastisement foretold by Our Lady?

Recent Videos
38:25

Was the rise of communism foretold in Blessed Emmerich's vision of Satan 'unchained'?

Recent Videos
32:52

Lace, smells and bells: What's with all the pomp and circumstance at the Latin Mass?

Recent Videos
35:24

Traditional Latin Mass is like an Easter egg hunt that lasts a lifetime

Recent Videos
25:19

Challenging the Francis papacy | Fr. Giorgio Maria Faré and the Church’s crisis

Recent Videos
24:53

Freed January 6 protester: I prayed inside the Capitol for the good of our country

Recent Videos
29:09

'Stealth euthanasia'? Catholic nursing home accused of killing a nun

Recent Videos
50:45

War in the Holy Land: What Christians need to know

Recent Videos
27:58

Pro life activist dies in prison. Did the FBI frame him?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...