Ancient Catholic prophecies warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church
There are several ancient Catholic prophecies and warnings from saints, mystics, and approved apparitions that foretell a time of great crisis within the Church. They highlight betrayal by Church leaders, even by a pope, and warn of schism, apostasy, and diabolical infiltration into the Church. Tonight, John-Henry Westen shares his list of the 10 most relevant prophecies on these urgent matters. Please consider supporting LifeSiteNews with a donation if you appreciate shows like this one: give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH24_jhwshow_1217
December 17, 2024
