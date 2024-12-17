Ancient Catholic prophecies warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church

There are several ancient Catholic prophecies and warnings from saints, mystics, and approved apparitions that foretell a time of great crisis within the Church. They highlight betrayal by Church leaders, even by a pope, and warn of schism, apostasy, and diabolical infiltration into the Church. Tonight, John-Henry Westen shares his list of the 10 most relevant prophecies on these urgent matters. Please consider supporting LifeSiteNews with a donation if you appreciate shows like this one: give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH24_jhwshow_1217

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten